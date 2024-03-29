Gzb:16K personnel for LS election duty as nomination begins

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police has made elaborate arrangements at the district collectorate as the process of nomination started. (Sakib Ali/HT Phot)

The district administration in Ghaziabad will deploy as many as 16,000 personnel to carry out the election activities, as the nomination process commenced on Thursday. The district goes to polls on April 26.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The filing of nominations has started after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a gazette notification for the phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday.

According to the schedule announced by the ECI on March 16, the districts of Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura will go to polls on April 26 and the election notification will be issued on March 28 for phase 2.

The Ghaziabad officials said that about 2,000 of the 16,000 odd personnel will be deployed from other neighbouring districts to carry out the election related work.

During the Lok Sabha elections, the district has 841 polling centres and 3,197 polling booths while they will also deploy 27 zonal magistrates and 194 sector magistrates to oversee the election arrangements.

“The entire 16,000 odd personnel will be available till the end of the election process. Their training will start from April 3. The process of nomination has started and the forms can be purchased and submitted at the district election office (the district headquarters). The police have also made arrangements for the process,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional district magistrate.

Police said hey have deployed about 150 personnel of the civil police and other personnel of Provincial Armed Constabulary.

“This arrangement has been made at the district headquarters. The candidate along with only four maximum persons will be allowed inside the district election office. The prohibitory orders have already been imposed. The traffic personnel have also been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP (Kavi Nagar).

The ECI has already said that the counting across the country will be held on June 4, and June 6 is scheduled as the day till when the election process shall end. The ECI schedule said that the last date to file of nomination will be April 4 and the scrutiny will take place a day later and the last date of withdrawal of nominations will be April 8.