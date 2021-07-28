Heavy rain slows down traffic at several places in GB Nagar

Vehicular movement was badly affected due to waterlogging in several parts of Gautam Budh Nagar as the district witnessed moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning. Commuters had a difficult time between 8am and 10am due to slow movement of traffic at Mahamaya Flyway, DND cut on Film City road, Labour Chowk and Kulesra in Dadri, among other areas.

Alok Singh, a resident of Sector Alpha 1 in Greater Noida, said he got stuck in traffic around 9.30am while going to Noida. “I was stuck in a traffic jam at Kulesra village for 30 minutes. The authorities should fix the waterlogging problem permanently,” he said.

At some places, traffic was diverted to ensure smooth flow of vehicles, officials of the traffic police department said.

CP Maurya, traffic inspector, GB Nagar, said that the traffic police personnel were deployed at different places. “Heavy rain affected the traffic movement at some places in the morning. We received some complaints of a traffic jam from Kulesra in Greater Noida. This road connects Surajpur to Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ). We visited the spot and found that both sides of the road were waterlogged. But Surajpur-NSEZ stretch was a bit less waterlogged. We divided this stretch to allow traffic from both sides and blocked the NSEZ-Surajpur side as it was waterlogged till the afternoon,” he said.

The Noida traffic control room also received complaints of waterlogging at the Sector 60 underpass. Maurya said that the underpass gets waterlogged as it is in the low lying area. “The traffic was slow at this spot. Our personnel guided commuters to navigate through,” he said.

The traffic also moved slowly on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway near DND Flyway loop. This is a significant road connecting the expressway to DND Flyway leading to Delhi. Similar situation was witnessed at Labour Chowk where people were seen wading through the knee-deep water. The rain had slowed down the traffic movement at the Model Town crossing in Sector 62 too.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was also reported from some residential areas.

Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary of Sector 51 RWA, said that there was waterlogging between Sector 51 and Sector 52 metro stations from 8am to 9am. “It was very difficult for people to commute. The RWA members then drained out the water from the road using a pipe into the neighbourhood park and cleared the stretch,” he said.