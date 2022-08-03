Ikhlaq’s daughter records statement in Dadri lynching case

Greater Noida: The 27-year-old daughter of Mohammad Ikhlaq, who was lynched on the suspicion of storing beef in 2015, recorded her statement in Surajpur Court on Tuesday. This is the third time that Shaista, an eye witness in the case, recorded her statement in court.

Ikhlaq (55) was allegedly killed on September 28, 2015 inside his house at Bisada village, Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar district. His son Danish, who was 21 years old at the time, was also seriously injured in the incident. Eighteen people, including three juveniles, were arrested under various sections the Indian Penal Code related to rioting, murder, house-breaking and unlawful assembly.

The trial began on March 21, 2021, and two of the suspects have died since.

Yusuf Saifi, counsel for Ikhlaq’s family, said, “Shaista’s statement was recorded for five hours on Tuesday to corroborate allegations made in the FIR against the suspects. The defence lawyers for two suspects did not cross examine her.” Four defence lawyers are representing 13 adult suspects in the case.

“Her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been recorded earlier by local police. She has reconfirmed the earlier statement during Tuesday’s hearing. Her statement recording has been completed and the next hearing is scheduled on August 24. Statements of Shaista’s mother Ikraman, grandmother Asghari and brother Danish will be recorded now,” Saifi added.

Shaista recorded her statement on June 14 and 15 this year over two sessions. “Her statement could not be recorded for the third day as the court went on a break,” Saifi said.

During the last session, Shaista said that her father tried to call the police when a mob attacked his house but was unable to do so. She also mentioned that he was hit by a heavy sewing machine on the head, grievously injuring him. “She also named nine people who allegedly tried to stop her from taking Danish and her father to the hospital after the attack,” Saifi further said. The 27-year-old also said that the meat at their home was mutton, given to them by a relative.

