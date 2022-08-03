Ikhlaq’s daughter records statement in Dadri lynching case
Greater Noida: The 27-year-old daughter of Mohammad Ikhlaq, who was lynched on the suspicion of storing beef in 2015, recorded her statement in Surajpur Court on Tuesday. This is the third time that Shaista, an eye witness in the case, recorded her statement in court.
Ikhlaq (55) was allegedly killed on September 28, 2015 inside his house at Bisada village, Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar district. His son Danish, who was 21 years old at the time, was also seriously injured in the incident. Eighteen people, including three juveniles, were arrested under various sections the Indian Penal Code related to rioting, murder, house-breaking and unlawful assembly.
The trial began on March 21, 2021, and two of the suspects have died since.
Yusuf Saifi, counsel for Ikhlaq’s family, said, “Shaista’s statement was recorded for five hours on Tuesday to corroborate allegations made in the FIR against the suspects. The defence lawyers for two suspects did not cross examine her.” Four defence lawyers are representing 13 adult suspects in the case.
“Her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been recorded earlier by local police. She has reconfirmed the earlier statement during Tuesday’s hearing. Her statement recording has been completed and the next hearing is scheduled on August 24. Statements of Shaista’s mother Ikraman, grandmother Asghari and brother Danish will be recorded now,” Saifi added.
Shaista recorded her statement on June 14 and 15 this year over two sessions. “Her statement could not be recorded for the third day as the court went on a break,” Saifi said.
During the last session, Shaista said that her father tried to call the police when a mob attacked his house but was unable to do so. She also mentioned that he was hit by a heavy sewing machine on the head, grievously injuring him. “She also named nine people who allegedly tried to stop her from taking Danish and her father to the hospital after the attack,” Saifi further said. The 27-year-old also said that the meat at their home was mutton, given to them by a relative.
-
Ghaziabad cops to issue challans to two-wheelers for entering Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Ghaziabad traffic police is likely to start issuing challans to two and three-wheelers for entering expressway lanes of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, officials informed. Police have asked for online data from the National Highways Authority of India, data linking may be established within a week, authority sources said. The DME has three inside lanes on each side designated as expressway lanes where entry of entry of two and three-wheelers are not allowed.
-
MicroRNAs may help find targeted therapy for cancer: Geneticist
Eminent scientist and a professor at Center for Gene Regulation in Health and Disease (GRHD) of Cleveland State University,, Girish Shukla has said that the small MicroRNAs (miRNAs) may hold the key to finding a targeted therapy for cancer in future. Prof Shukla pointed out that in recent years the cases of prostatic cancer have been rising in India.
-
Ghaziabad Development Authority to begin public objection hearing for draft Master Plan 2031
Ghaziabad: The draft Master Plan -2031 prepared for Ghaziabad will now enter the objection hearing stage for a period of 20 days from August 5. Ghaziabad Development Authority officials will dispose of about 1,100 objections, said sources. The GIS-based plan was approved by the GDA board in April and about 1,260 objections were received, which were shortlisted to 1,100. The Master Plan-2031 is divided into three parts for Ghaziabad city, Loni and Modinagar/Muradngar.
-
Man succumbs to injuries two days after road accident in Greater Noida
Greater Noida: A motorist succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday after a BMW car hit his bike in Greater Noida west on Saturday evening, said police. According to police, three men were travelling on a two-wheeler that collided with a speeding BMW car on the service lane near Cherry County police post in Greater Noida west around 9pm on Saturday. Deceased a resident of Ithaira village in Dadri family, Kunwar Pal submitted a written complaint against Navjeet Singh, in charge of Cherry County police post on Tuesday.
-
Residents protest prompts Greater Noida authority to blacklist contractor
The Greater Noida authority has blacklisted a contractor for using poor quality material in constructing a rain shelter at a crematorium in Rani Rampur. This follows a protest staged by residents on Tuesday morning at the authority's Sector Knowledge Park IV office after pillars of the under-construction structure were found to be structurally weak. Chief executive officer, Surendra Singh, Greater Noida authority has asked staff to demolish the pillars and rebuild them.
