In a hit-and-run case, cyclist killed by unidentified vehicle in Greater Noida

In an alleged hit-and-run incident, a 45-year-old cyclist was killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Greater Noida on Tuesday morning, police said. The victim, identified as Pankaj Singh, originally from Tindoli village in Mainpuri district, was residing in Tugalpur and employed as a gardener at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida. (Representative Image)

As per a complaint filed at the Beta-2 police station by Pankaj’s cousin, Dhananjay Singh, the incident took place as Pankaj left his home around 4 am on Tuesday, riding his bicycle to report for duty at the golf course.

“He had covered a distance of about 100 metres from Pari Chowk when a car approached recklessly, collided with the rear of his bicycle, and swiftly fled the scene. Pankaj lost his life, and his bicycle was found damaged approximately 10 metres away from him. Bystanders rushed Pankaj to the hospital, where he was tragically declared deceased. The hospital used his mobile phone to inform me,” said Dhananjay, who also resides in Tugalpur and works at a factory in Surajpur.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the unidentified individual under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (Causing death by negligence), and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

Vinod Mishra, in-charge of Beta-2 police station, said, “We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and arrest the culprit. Further investigations are ongoing.”

