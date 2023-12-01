In Greater Noida village, Nadda lists benefits of Centre’s populist schemes

While interacting with people in Greater Noida’s Junaidpur village, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has achieved a “major” milestone by delivering benefits of central government schemes to people from all sections of society in each “nook and corner” of the country under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign. Party workers welcome BJP national president JP Nadda at the DND Flyway with floral showers on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“PM launched this campaign on November 15 from Jharkhand’s Khunti village on Tribal Pride Day with an aim to reach at least 2.55 village panchayats and workers. We have started this initiative to make sure that the benefits of central schemes reach the beneficiary. We aim to deliver benefits right at the doorstep of each eligible person in remote areas. Till November 21, with the help of street plays and health camps, awareness about centra;at least 207 villages in the country have been covered to spread awareness about the benefits of these schemes,” said Nadda.

Nadda was welcomed by party workers on the DND Flyway and taken to Junaidpur village school by noon to interact with villagers. Senior leaders Sunil Bansal, UP BJP’s regional president Safendra Sisodiya and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, accompanied him.

Modi also interacted with beneficiaries through video conferencing and assured them these schemes are meant for them and they cover needs such as cleanliness, housing, electricity, employment, health, poverty alleviation, and ration, among others.