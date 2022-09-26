In two separate cases, two minors molested in GB Nagar

Noida: In two separate incidents, two minor girls were allegedly molested in Gautam Budh Nagar district in the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, police acted promptly to arrest the suspect, while in the second incident; the suspect is on the run after managing to flee from his house in Sector 63 police station area in Noida.

In the first incident, a 13-year-old girl had gone outside her house in Saleda village in Greater Noida to use the toilet and was returning home when the suspect tried to hold her hand.

“The incident took place on Friday. The victim’s father lodged a complaint and we have arrested the 21-year-old suspect, Rakesh, on Saturday. He has been sent to judicial custody. He was arrested on similar charges for misbehaving with minor girls about two years ago also,” said Vivek Kumar Srivastava, station house officer (SHO), Rabupura police station.

In the second incident, a man allegedly tried to inappropriately touch a seven-year-old girl by giving her ₹10 in Wajidpur village in Noida on Saturday. Officials said that the suspect is on the run and details are being investigated. The suspect has been identified as Rajeev, 35, who lives near Sector 135, police said.

“The victim’s family and the suspect live as tenants in the same building. Rajeev allegedly took the girl inside his house and locked the door. The victim’s mother got suspicious and knocked on his door but nobody responded. Later, she broke open the door to find that the suspect had escaped while the girl was still there. We have filed a case based on the mother’s complaint and will nab the suspect at the earliest,” said Sector 63 police station SHO Amit Kumar Mann.

In both the cases, complaints have been filed under Section 354 (assault intending to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police added.