Inform district if students show any ‘flu-like’ symptoms: Noida official
- Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 10 cases were among children, health officials said.
After an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases among children in Noida, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday asked the education department to report complaints of flu-like symptoms among students in the district’s schools.
“You are requested to immediately inform the Covid helpline 1800492211 or write to the email id cmogbnr@gmail.com if any student displays symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any other Covid-related symptoms to that timely action can be taken,” the CMO’s letter to the education department said.
These came two days after 13 students at a private school in Noida’s Sector 40 tested positive for the infection.
There has been an increase in fresh cases in the district over the past three days. On Sunday, 15 new cases were reported. This reduced to three on Monday and increased again to 20 on Tuesday and 33 on Wednesday.
Mohali deputy commissioner interacts with media, assures corruption-free administration
Newly appointed deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Wednesday said the administration was working to provide responsible and accountable governance to people. Talwar said after assuming office, he made surprise checks at public service centres, such as Suvidha Centres, Fard Kendra, RTA and Tehsil Complex, and listened to problems of people visiting these centres. “At the same time, we intend to deal with illegal constructions and fraudulent builders with an iron hand,” he said.
Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday. According to police, a resident of Sector 3, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh
Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday. The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from Karan. Kali Shooter gang's kingpin is alias Kali Rajput, Ravinder, a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved
Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others. Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. The boy was identified as Farman.
