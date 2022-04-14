Inform district if students show any ‘flu-like’ symptoms: Noida official

After an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases among children in Noida, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday asked the education department to report complaints of flu-like symptoms among students in the district’s schools.

“You are requested to immediately inform the Covid helpline 1800492211 or write to the email id cmogbnr@gmail.com if any student displays symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any other Covid-related symptoms to that timely action can be taken,” the CMO’s letter to the education department said.

Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 10 cases were among children, health officials said.

These came two days after 13 students at a private school in Noida’s Sector 40 tested positive for the infection.

There has been an increase in fresh cases in the district over the past three days. On Sunday, 15 new cases were reported. This reduced to three on Monday and increased again to 20 on Tuesday and 33 on Wednesday.