Jewar airport authorities focus on tree conservation
A team from the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar has transplanted 68 large trees of native species as part of its conservation plan for the ‘green airport’.
According to officials from Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the airport is being developed with a vision to be India’s leading greenfield airport with an ambitious net zero emission philosophy.
“The airport’s planning, construction, operation and further developments are being undertaken with an aim to minimise the environmental impact. As part of this goal, we have identified a total of 68 trees from various species at the airport project site and we have planned for their transplantation,” Christoph Schnellmann, NIA chief executive officer told HT.
Schnellmann added that a specific area has been earmarked within the airport land for the purpose. Currently, species such as sheesham, mango and neem are being transplanted. All the trees that are being transplanted belong to native species found in the region.
“The process of transplantation is being carried out by following scientific procedures and under the supervision of environmental experts. Organic manure is also being used in the entire process,” said Schnellmann.
Schnellmann added that various other environment-friendly initiatives are also being planned at the upcoming airport that will be executed in a staggered manner through the development phase of the airport. “These initiatives include the use of renewable energy, circular water management, circular waste management, rainwater harvesting and the use of electric vehicles, among others,” he said.
The upcoming airport will be built across 5,000 hectares in Jewar, with 1,334 hectares of land being used in the first phase of the project. Geographically, most of the area has scrub plantations with a few large trees. Located along the banks of the Yamuna river and in the rivershed area of Hindon, it is also home to several animals and birds. Sarus cranes and blackbucks are some of the notable species found in large numbers in the entire area.
The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has conducted a two-month survey of the area and submitted an inception plan with its observation of the species present, the need for conservation and its magnitude and how it can be implemented .
Apart from the suggestions given by the WII, YIAPL has also made an environment management plan for conservation in the region along with the development of Asia’s largest airport. The construction of the airport is expected to be completed by late 2024, said sources.
550,000 Ghaziabad households to be issued unique IDs soon
About 550,000 households under Ghaziabad municipal corporation's jurisdiction area will have an 18-digit unique identification number. The civic body officials said that the work for the project will start from this financial year after the geographic information system-survey output is finalised. The corporation has conducted a GIS-based survey of properties in its jurisdiction area and found that about 168,000 properties were never charged property tax, thereby posing a dent in the annual revenues.
Greater Noida authority mulls changing names of sectors
The Greater Noida authority is mulling to change the names of sectors in the industrial town to make them simpler for residents as well as for the convenience of visitors. Greater Noida authority's chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan has formed a committee headed by additional CEO Deep Chand to look into the matter. The authority plans to rename the sectors, both residential and industrial, by numbers for the convenience of the public.
Noida authority demolishes farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains
The Noida authority on Friday demolished 10 farmhouses that were built on the floodplains of the Yamuna river in violation of National Green Tribunal directions. The NGT, in a May 20, 2013 order, had directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to clear all concrete structures built illegally on notified no-development zones on the NCR floodplains.
Nigerian held for defrauding woman of ₹1.07L in Greater Noida
A Nigerian national residing in Greater Noida was arrested by the cyber cell of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday for cheating a woman of ₹1.07 lakh on a matrimonial site, officials said on Friday. The police revealed that the accused, along with more accomplices who are absconding and yet to be identified, have been involved in defrauding over 250 people in India to the tune of ₹50 crore since the year 2018.
In a boost to fight against crime, CM to launch Dial 112, AMBIS on Gudi Padwa
In a bid to strengthen the police force, the state government is launching Dial 112, an integrated centralised helpline for emergencies, and an automated multimodal biometric identification system (AMBIS) that will help the force improve the detection and conviction rate of crime. Chief minister Uddhav Thackray will inaugurate the two projects on the occasion of Marathi New Year, Gudi Padwa, on Saturday.
