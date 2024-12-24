Jewar airport expansion to affect 42,435 people

GREATER NOIDA:The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Monday said that at least 42,435 landowning people will be affected in the next phases of land acquisition for the Jewar airport project, but expressed hope that the process will be expedited due to hiked rates approved by the state government for speedy work. Farmers’ groups had been protesting against the state government’s acquisition rates since 2018, when the officials started the acquisition process initially for the airport project. They wanted ₹ 3,600 per sqm, four times the prevailing circle rate. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The rate of acquisition of land for the airport project has been a bone of contention between farmers and the government since 2018, especially for the first two phases. However, many appreciated the latest hike in rates— ₹4,300 per square metre—for phase 3 and 4, on the grounds that they were higher than what was offered in Greater Noida.

“As the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has increased the rates for agricultural land to ₹4,300 per square metres (sqm) including rehabilitation package from ₹3,100, the move will fast-track this ambitious project of aviation hub that will be home to an international airport and aerospace manufacturing hub including supporting business projects,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida.

Yeida needs to acquire 2,053 hectares of agricultural land of 14 villages in these two phases which will affect a total of 9,361 families due to the land acquisition process. The hub will also include a cargo facility and aerospace manufacturing hub spread on around 7,754 hectares of land, said officials, adding that the airport is likely to become operational by April-end, 2025.

“Farmers’ contribution has been in the centre for the development of this project. Therefore, the land acquisition in the third and fourth phase will be time-bound,” the CEO added.

“We have reserved at least 300 hectares of this land for leading global aerospace products manufacturers. We will develop dedicated clusters for them so that the move can lure the world’s top airplane manufacturing companies. We aim to get at least five world’s top airplane manufacturers in this project to create opportunities and jobs in this region,” Singh said.

The administration handed over 1,334 hectares of land for six villages for phase-I project as a total of 8,971 farmer families were affected as they have given their agricultural land and houses for the project. In the second phase, a total of 1,363.45 hectare is being acquired, a process affecting 3,800 farmers.

Once the land will be acquired for the third and fourth phase the Yeida and the Noida international airport Limited will figure out the exact timelines, when the 750 acres of land meant for airbus engineer manufacturing units will be developed and handed over to the potential investors, said officials.

Some landowner farmers appreciated the hiked rates.

“We are happy because the land rates in Yamuna Expressway area have reached to ₹4,300 per sqm, even more than what the farmers in Greater Noida areas are getting. The new rates will benefit the farmers, whose land is to be acquired,” said Amit Sharma, a farmer from Bankapur village.

“The new rates are a welcome step but the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority must focus on the development of the villages now,” said Rajesh Singh, a farmer from Thora village.

Farmers’ groups had been protesting against the state government’s acquisition rates since 2018, when the officials started the acquisition process initially for the airport project. They wanted ₹3,600 per sqm, four times the prevailing circle rate, as land compensation; reservation in private jobs; and better rehabilitation package including residential plot and higher money for their old Abadi areas.

But the UP government offered only ₹2,300 per sqm rate for the agricultural land in six villages under phase I of the airport project, said officials.