Jewar toll relief registration begins, 200 applications received

GREATER NOIDA: Registration of eligible local residents for toll-free passage through the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway began on Saturday, with around 200 applications received on the first day, the Jewar MLA said. The facility is likely to come into effect from September 17, the MLA added. The relief follows a long-standing demand by local residents affected by the 165-km expressway connecting Greater Noida and Agra. (Hindustan Times)

The relief follows a long-standing demand by local residents affected by the 165-km expressway connecting Greater Noida and Agra.

According to a statement issued by MLA Dhirendra Singh on Saturday, the registration system is a single digital process allowing residents to submit details, undergo verification and, once eligible, have their vehicles linked with the toll operator’s system for toll-free passage.

Residents can register through an online form accessible via a QR code and link circulated by the registration team, with two WhatsApp numbers also available for residents needing assistance. Officials said residents may reach out to them through helpline number 9458579800.

Applicants must provide their name, village or town, mobile number, eligibility category, vehicle registration number and relevant FASTag information. Only one application is allowed per vehicle to prevent duplicate registrations, officials said.

The MLA said the eligibility is being considered for local residents within the area covered by the 20-km radius criterion followed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He said villages from the Zero Point — the expressway’s starting mark in Greater Noida — up to Jewar would be covered under the scheme.

The categories being considered include students travelling to Greater Noida for studies, people commuting for small jobs and daily-wage work, farmers and residents travelling in connection with court cases, among others.

The MLA said the need for toll relief was particularly relevant because several key government offices, courts and other facilities are located in Greater Noida, requiring residents from Jewar to travel through the toll plaza. He also pointed to the need for a service road between Zero Point and Jewar.

“If someone from the area has to come to Greater Noida for the collectorate, courts, district offices, transport office or other work, why should that person have to pay the toll?” Singh said.

For vehicles with FASTag, applicants will provide their FASTag and mobile-number details so eligible vehicles can be identified and toll-free passage enabled through the electronic toll collection system. For tractors and two-wheelers, Singh said local residence documents would be verified and eligible applicants would be issued a card or pass for toll exemption.

The current registration system uses a Microsoft form. Two designated WhatsApp numbers have also been provided for residents who may have difficulty completing the online process, particularly those who do not have email accounts. Applicants can send their name, village, mobile number and supporting documents through WhatsApp for scrutiny.

If any document or information is missing, applicants will not have to fill out the form again. They will instead be informed through WhatsApp about the deficiency and asked to provide the required document or information, Singh said.

Assistance centres or registration camps are also proposed for residents who need help with the process. The same central online form would be used at such centres so applications remain part of a single database, allowing village-wise verification and monitoring of progress.

The MLA’s office and the toll operator are also handling queries through the designated numbers. Singh said the initiative was intended to ease the day-to-day difficulties of people whose land and cooperation have contributed to the development of the region.

“This is an important facility for local residents and farmer families whose cooperation and contribution have played a significant role in the transformation and development of the Jewar region. Our priority is to ensure that the benefit of toll relief reaches every eligible person without unnecessary inconvenience,” the MLA said in the statement.

Suggestions from local residents will also be considered to make the registration process more practical and citizen-friendly, Singh said.