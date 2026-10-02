Two head constables face probe over assault on advocate at Delhi’s Mahendra Park police station

A departmental inquiry was initiated against two Delhi Police head constables for allegedly assaulting an advocate inside the Mahendra Park police station in Northwest Delhi, officials said on Thursday. The action came after the advocate alleged that he was assaulted when he went to the police station to get his client’s motorcycle released. Delhi Police has sent two head constables to district lines and ordered a departmental inquiry after an advocate alleged he was assaulted at Mahendra Park police station. (Representative photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said in an order that two police officers posted at the Mahendra Park police station, identified as Head Constables Ashok and Vijay Dhull, were sent to the district lines at Ashok Vihar with immediate effect.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The order further said that an FIR was also lodged on advocate Kamaldeep’s complaint, which invokes sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “The investigation is being conducted on merit,” Yadav said in the order.

Kamaldeep said that he went to the Mahendra Park police station on September 29 at around 3.30pm with his client to get the client’s motorcycle released.

He alleged that Head Constable Ashok “demanded ₹3,000 for releasing the bike”. The advocate said he subsequently called the station house officer (SHO), after which the head constable allegedly started hurling insults at him.

The complaint further states that the head constable later “returned with several men and assaulted Kamaldeep and his associate Pankaj”. “Ashok allegedly grabbed Kamaldeep by the neck and pulled his gold chain, while another Dhull allegedly twisted his hand after learning that he was an advocate,” the FIR stated.

Kamaldeep alleged that the policemen and their associates beat him and Pankaj after taking them inside the police station and that when he attempted to flee, he was allegedly caught and knocked down. “He alleged that head constable Ashok bit him on the chest while head constable Vijay hit him with a stick and that he was also assaulted with sticks and bricks,” police said.

The complainant said he called the police emergency number, following which the accused allegedly fled. He and his associate Pankaj were subsequently taken for medical examination.

The FIR records the medical examination of both men at BJRM Hospital. Kamaldeep’s medical record noted an abrasion, a bite mark and tenderness on the left side of the chest, along with complaints of pain.

Yadav said that a complaint was also received from the two head constables and cross-FIRs have been lodged, both of which are being investigated.

Following advocate Kamaldeep’s FIR, the Rohini court bar association wrote to the DCP, seeking immediate departmental action and a vigilance inquiry against policemen accused of allegedly assaulting advocate Kamaldeep inside the Mahendra Park police station. The association alleged that the FIR registered in the matter did not initially invoke provisions commensurate with the alleged assault.

The bar association, in its letter, asked the police to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry against the officials and add applicable provisions to the FIR on the basis of the medical evidence and other material on record.

It has also sought preservation and examination of CCTV footage from the Mahendra Park police station and other electronic evidence, besides an independent investigation by a senior officer to prevent any further harassment or pressure on advocate Kamaldeep.