Just one new Covid-19 case in Noida since March
On the brighter side, 21 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,952, the fifth highest in the state.(PTI)
On the brighter side, 21 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,952, the fifth highest in the state.(PTI)
Just one new Covid-19 case in Noida since March

The active cases in the district also came down to 217 from 238 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached 98.78 per cent, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:51 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded just one new case of Covid-19 on Friday, the lowest single-day count since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, even as the district's infection tally reached 25,260, official data showed. 

The active cases in the district also came down to 217 from 238 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached 98.78 per cent, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 21 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,952, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 98.78 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands ninth among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state came down to 9,581 from 10,080 on Thursday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,77,475 and the death toll climbed to 8,553 on Friday, data showed.

