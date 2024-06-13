Keep close tab on encroachments on Yamuna and Hindon floodplains: DM tells officials

Ahead of monsoon, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma directed officials to keep vigil on the floodplains of rivers Yamuna and Hindon in the district and ensure that no new encroachment comes up there. With monsoon just round the corner, instructions are being issued to officials to strictly monitor the situation on the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon, which have been reeling under encroachments. (HT Photo)

Chairing a meeting of officials from the district administration and the irrigation department on Thursday, Verma asked officials to check if power connections were being taken by locals for new structures on the floodplains. They were also directed to keep a close tab on the activities on the floodplains.

Thousands of residents were relocated last year from the floodplains of the two rivers after the Yamuna swelled and breached its banks in July.

“With monsoon just round the corner, necessary instructions are being issued to officials to strictly monitor the situation on the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon, which have been reeling under encroachments. Strict vigil has to be kept on the flood-affected zones that remain at risk of getting flooded this year as well,” said Verma.

“The irrigation department and administrative officials have been asked to inspect the areas to remain aware of the situation on the ground. Officials have also been asked to see if residents are taking power connections and launch a drive to evict such encroachers,” said Verma.

During the district wetland committee meeting, DM Gautam Budh Nagar had discussed the status of waterbodies across the district and gave necessary instructions to the officials with regards to the rejuvenation/redevelopment of water bodies/ponds in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The officials, during the previous meeting of the district wetland committee, were directed to ensure that around 1.25% more ponds are developed at new locations in view of water bodies completely vanishing due to encroachments and development works in the district.

Notably, Gautam Budh Nagar administration in May announced that it will not be responsible for any damages caused to the people residing on the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, in case of floods.

The administration has been appealing people to raze their illegal establishments and vacate the area in view of the possibility of floods in these areas.