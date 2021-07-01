Light rain likely in Noida on Friday

Noida: Heatwave persisted for the third day in Noida on Thursday as the city continued receiving warm westerly winds, with no sign of southwest monsoon advancing towards the National Capital Region for the next seven days, experts said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of slight respite due to drizzling towards the evening on Friday and Saturday, however, the mercury will again spike from Sunday. The weatherman said that due to excessive heat and intrusion of moisture laden north-westerly winds in the region, there is possibility of formation of clouds that may bring some temporary relief.

“There are chances of light rain due to the formation of convective clouds which are formed when the mercury is high and is accompanied by some moisture-laden winds. This could lead to drizzling on July 2, but possibly towards the evening. So there are chances that the heat wave could persist on Friday as well. The relief from the heat, however, would be very little on Friday and Saturday evening, and the temperature will rise again from Sunday. There are so far very less chances of monsoon advancement or arrival within the next seven days,” said Kuldeep’s Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

On Thursday, the IMD recorded a maximum and minimum temperature for Noida at 43.6°C and 33.6°C against 43°C and 30°C a day earlier.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 43.6°C, which is 6°C higher than the season’s average, and 31.7°C, which is 4°C higher than the season’s average, respectively.

According to weather analysts, a heat wave occurs when the maximum temperature is either 45°C and above, or is over 40°C and at the same time above 5°C of the season’s average.