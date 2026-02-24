Lineman working on pole dies after being electrocuted

GREATER NOIDA: A 28-year-old lineman was allegedly electrocuted while working on an electricity pole in a residential colony in Dadri on Monday morning. Locals told HT, the deceased was descending the pole when the power supply was suddenly restored, giving him a fatal electric shock. He suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot. (Representational image)

Power discom officials told HT that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

The deceased, Ravi (single name), a resident of Jarcha Dhoomanikpur village, was working as a contractual lineman with the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL, Noida), said officials.

He had reportedly taken a shutdown before climbing the pole to fix a fault in Balaji Vihar colony under the Dadri police jurisdiction.

Locals alleged that the incident occurred due to gross negligence by electricity officials despite a shutdown being in place.

Following the incident, Ravi’s family and local residents also staged a protest, blocking the GT Road. They accused the electricity department of lapses in safety protocols. Officials said the crowd dispersed after assurances by the authorities.

Power discom officials, meanwhile, said the inquiry will ascertain how power supply resumed during the repair work.

“A detailed report has been sent to the Vidyut Suraksha Nirdeshalay for investigation. The inquiry will examine the circumstances under which current was restored and whether safety procedures were followed. Further action will be taken based on the findings,” Praveen Kumar, executive engineer (Dadri), told HT.

“On humanitarian grounds, department officials and staff pooled resources and provided ₹5 lakh to the family as immediate relief to the bereaved family,” the official added.

Officials also said that additional compensation of ₹10 lakh would be released from the discom after completion of mandatory procedures, including the post-mortem examination and safety inquiry.

According to the information from PVVNL Noida, the discom has assured employment support to the family. “We have informed the family that the deceased’s wife or any eligible family member can be appointed as a contractual employee in the same office. We will also initiate swift action for widow pension benefits,” Kumar said.

Officials said that further action would be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry.