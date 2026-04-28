Long delayed Chilla elevated road set to open by July 2027

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said the long-delayed 5.5 km Chilla Elevated Road project is nearly half complete and is likely to be ready by July 2027, finally easing traffic congestion on the Delhi-Noida Link Road. Once completed, the elevated corridor – currently 47% done – is expected to significantly ease congestion from Mayur Vihar to the Mahamaya Flyover, offering a smoother transit route for commuters travelling between east Delhi to Noida, Greater Noida, and eventually to the Noida International Airport. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The six-lane elevated corridor is being developed to improve traffic flow between Delhi and Noida and provide seamless travel from Delhi to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which currently witnesses serpentine jams.

During a review meeting on Monday, additional chief secretary (infrastructure and industrial development) Vijay Kiran Anand directed officials to expedite construction work.

“The construction is progressing smoothly as we have put the work on fast-track now. We started work in March 2025 with deadline set for December 2027 to ease traffic congestion on Delhi-Noida link road and Noida Expressway. We have fixed a deadline to complete it by July 2027 so that the commuters enjoy smooth ride,” said SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority.

Once completed, the elevated corridor – currently 47% done – is expected to significantly ease congestion from Mayur Vihar to the Mahamaya Flyover, offering a smoother transit route for commuters travelling between east Delhi to Noida, Greater Noida, and eventually to the Noida International Airport.

Currently commuters rely on the Delhi-Noida Link Road, which eventually merges into the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for the journey, which is often plagued by kilometres-long traffic jam, particularly at the stretch where it crosses Film City and the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sathal.

Conceived a decade ago, the project saw little progress in its early years and gained momentum only in 2018 after securing approval from the Delhi government.

In 2019, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone, formally initiating construction.

The project soon ran into financial and logistical hurdles, including realignment due to gas pipelines and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. By 2020, work had come to a complete halt, with only 13% of the project completed. There was no construction activity between 2021 and early 2025.

In 2022, the construction agency sought a substantial revision in project cost – from ₹605 crore to ₹1,076 crore – citing escalation in material prices and design changes. The Noida authority rejected the proposal at the time.

A breakthrough came in June 2023, when the Uttar Pradesh government granted in-principle approval for revising the project cost. A fresh tender was floated. The project cost was subsequently finalised at ₹893 crore, allowing construction to resume.

Quality concerns emerged during execution. Last July, the Noida authority withheld a payment of ₹100 crore to the contractor, citing objections over the quality of steel used following a site inspection.