CM Eknath Shinde to adopt children orphaned in Irshalwadi landslide

Amidst incessant rain, a landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil in Raigad district on Wednesday.

The search and rescue teams on Saturday recovered two more bodies from the debris at the landslide-affected Irshalwadi village, taking the death toll to 24.

Maharashtra state legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who visited Nadhal village in the area along with Shiv Sena leaders on Saturday, said CM Shinde has announced to adopt 22 kids and become their guardian.

She said Shrikant Shinde Foundation, an NGO run by the chief minister’s son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, will adopt and take over the responsibility of education and other upbringing expenses of the orphaned children.

Shinde had previously adopted two children rescued from the Tariq Garden building which collapsed in Mahad in 2020. He had also adopted the two children of a labourer couple of Palghar who had died by suicide in 2021.

In a tweet, Shinde stated, “Several children who were at the ashram schools have lost their parents. These children are in the age group of 2 to 15 years. The calamity that has struck them is beyond grief and they face an uncertain future. There is a need to strongly stand with them in such difficult times that they face.”

He added, “It is our responsibility as a society that we accept their guardianship and take them under our wings of care and love and give them all the confidence we can.”

“Taking this into consideration, Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation has decided to support all the children who have been orphaned in the Irshalwadi landslide. Fate may have been cruel to them, but we have decided to give them a new lease of life and give them strength to lead a normal life,” he added.

