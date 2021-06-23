Man arrested for rape of wife’s sister

Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping his wife’s younger sister. The suspect was identified as Ajit Kumar, a resident of Aligarh, said police.

Umesh Bahadur, SHO, Jewar police station, said that Kumar had married a woman from Jewar two years ago. However, the couple had some differences a few months after the marriage and Kumar’s wife started living at her parents’ house in Jewar, police said.

According to police, the suspect had visited his in-laws’ house in January 2020 and fled with his wife’s 18-year-old younger sister. The family members launched a search but failed to trace them. The suspect’s father-in-law then filed a case against him under Section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC on January 1, 2020, at Jewar police station, police said.

Police said that the woman returned home two months ago and informed her family that Kumar kept her in a rented accommodation in Banda district and sexually abused her.

The suspect had been at large since then, Bahadur said, adding that he was arrested from Jewar village on Wednesday.

“A case was registered against him for kidnapping. Later, he was also charged under Section 376 (rape) of IPC. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” the SHO said.