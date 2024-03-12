Man bludgeoned to death in Greater Noida over suspicion of illicit relationship

A 40-year-old Bulandshahr-based man was bludgeoned to death allegedly by a man who suspected the deceased to be in a relationship with his sister-in-law, in Greater Noida’s Beta 2 locality on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. When Singh came outside the building, Dharmendra bludgeoned him to death with a wooden stick. Before leaving the spot, he stole Singh’s mobile phone, which police recovered from his possession. (AFP/representational image)

During investigation, the suspect also joined the police probe with an intent to mislead the investigation. But when his statements did not match the police investigation, police questioned him in detail and arrested him for murder, senior officers said.

Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said, “The deceased Krishna Pal Singh, 40, a native of Bulandshahr, resided at an under-construction site in Sector 36 of Greater Noida and worked as a caretaker of the building.”

“On Tuesday around 7am, police were informed that a man with severe head injury was found dead outside the under-construction building in Sector 36. On getting information, a team from Beta 2 police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination after investigating the crime scene,” said additional DCP Kumar, adding that during the investigation, police recorded the statements of neighbours and his acquaintances.

Kumar said, “When the statement of neighbour Dharmendra, 32, who goes by a single name, was recorded, he informed police that he did not know Singh and had never had any conversation with him. But it came to fore that they were in touch and on Monday night they had dinner together.”

“Dharmendra continued to mislead the police but when his statements did not match, he was interrogated in detail and he admitted to killing Singh on the suspicion that Singh had an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law,” said Kumar.

He further said, “During the investigation, police were informed that Singh used to talk to Dharmendra’s sister-in-law. For the past few days, he was suspecting that Singh was in a relationship with her and so he called Singh to meet on Monday late night.”

“When Singh came outside the building, Dharmendra bludgeoned him to death with a wooden stick. Before leaving the spot, he stole Singh’s mobile phone which was recovered from his possession,” said additional DCP Kumar, adding that a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and he was arrested. Further investigations are underway.