Man caught on camera performing bike stunts in Noida
Noida Police booked a Delhi resident on Sunday for allegedly performing stunts with his sports motorcycle on a road in sector 62. The motorcycle was also seized.
The police action came after a video of the stunt made its way on to social media and was shared widely.
“For professional stunts on a public road, prior permission from the police. This was not taken. Moreover, the video was shot amid traffic in sector 62,” said assistant commissioner of police (zone 1) Rajneesh Verma.
Police said the rider, suspect, Gurpreet Singh (in his 20s) from Krishna Nagar, was not wearing any safety gear and endangered not only his life but of others as well this way. Singh, police said, worked at a hosiery factory in sector 64.
The video purportedly showed Singh riding a KTM sports motorcycle at high speed and then performing wheelies (balancing the motorcycle on the back wheel) before stopping at a red light. He even turned the bike around and performed the same stunt on the wrong side of the road.
“His vehicle was seized under relevant sections of the Motor vehicle act while he was booked under section 151 (disturbance of public peace) of the criminal procedure act,” said the ACP.
Police said that it was unclear whether the video was shot by an accomplice of the man or a random bystander.
