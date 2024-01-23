Man charred to death after his car rams divider, catches fire in Noida

A 30-year-old man was charred to death after his speeding car rammed a U-turn and caught fire near Sector 59 Metro station under the jurisdiction of Phase 3 police station in Noida early Monday morning, said senior police officers, adding that it is suspected that after the collision, the car doors of the Toyota Corolla Altis locked by itself and the deceased was unable to get out and save himself. The gutted remains of the Toyota Corolla Altis in which the 30-year-old man was travelling when it rammed the U-turn divider near Sector 59 metro station in Noida on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The accident has also brought to fore the structural defect of the U-turn, which in the past has been identified by the city police, the traffic police, and the fire department as accident-prone as drivers coming from the Ghaziabad side often get confused on spotting the U-turn, which covers two lanes of the main road. The Noida authority said they will survey the spot to redesign the U-turn.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Phase 3, station house officer, Vijay Kumar said, “The deceased was identified as Sahit Modem, 30, a resident of JM Aroma Society in Sector 75. After his studies, he was searching for a job while his father, Uday Bhaskar, is a retired government employee.”

“On Sunday, Modem had gone to meet a friend in Ghaziabad. On Monday around 3am, when he was returning home in his Altis, his car rammed the edge of the U-turn, located near the Sector 59 metro station,” said SHO Kumar, adding that the collision was so intense that the front portion of the car was completely damaged and it and climbed on to the U-turn divider.

Momura police outpost in-charge, sub-inspector Vineet Yadav said, “Prima facie, it is suspected that the car caught fire after the collision, and either due to injuries sustained or because the car doors got locked, Modem was unable to exit the burning car.”

“The security guard of a nearby factory spotted the accident and he immediately alerted the police. A team rushed to the spot, while fire tenders were also alerted,” said SI Yadav.

Phase 3 fire officer Yogendra Prasad said, “The fire control room received information around 3.19am and we immediately rushed to the spot. Initially, we suspected that the driver exited the vehicle but as we doused the flames completely, we were shocked to find the deceased in the driver’s seat.”

Police identified the deceased with the help of the registration number of the car. Later, his family members were alerted.

SI Yadav said, “Around a month ago, a bus also rammed the divider of the same U-turn.”

“Non-friendly pedestrian infrastructure and U-turns are the main reasons for accidents in the district,” said Anurag Kulshrestha, advisor to Gautam Budh Nagar’s road safety cell and president of TRAX, a road safety NGO.

“For example, the right lane is dedicated for overtaking, but at that spot, you will find that the right two lanes are blocked by the U-turn, which results in confusion among drivers and force drivers to drive in the wrong lane.

Deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav said, “After the inspection, we will write to the Noida authority, asking it to redesign the U-turn as soon as possible as it is accident-prone.”

“Soon, we will conduct a survey and redesign the U-turn to avoid such accidents in the future,” said Noida authority deputy general manager SP Singh.

According to the Noida traffic police, in 2023, 1,176 accidents were reported in the district, in which 470 people were killed and 858 injured. In 2022, 437 people were killed in 1,122 accidents while 856 people sustained injuries.