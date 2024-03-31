Man forges number plate, held in G Noida

Greater Noida: The 30-year-old Singh was on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description of his car, and decided to copy the number plate. (Representative image)

The Greater Noida police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly using a forged registration number plate on his car to avoid financers from confiscating the vehicle, officers said.

According to police, the man received the car as a “gift” during his wedding. However, he later separated from his wife but did not want to the financed car to be seized. He then decided to forge the number plate.

On Friday, a video ostensibly showed two cars of the same colour and model, carrying the same number plates in a parking lot of a high-rise society in Greater Noida west was shared widely on social media. Police took cognisance of the matter and began an investigation.

The matter first came to light when Saurabh Sharma, a resident Greater Noida, noticed the irregularity.

Arvind Kumar, SHO (Bisrakh Police Station) said the other parked car belonged to a person named Shivam Singh, a businessman. He was questioned.

Singh was on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description of his car, and decided to copy the number plate, the SHO said, adding: “Singh noticed Sharma’s car in Greater Noida west. Since both the cars have the same colour, model and make, Singh forged Sharma’s number plate and put it on his car,” the SHO added.

An FIR has been registered against Singh at the Bisrakh police station under sections 420 (cheating) and 482 (using a false property mark) of Indian Penal Code. “He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” the police said.