Man held in connection with digital arrest case of 76-year-old woman in Noida

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the cyber fraud case in which a 76-year-old woman from Noida was digitally confined and duped of ₹43.17 lakh over a span of 26 days, police said on Friday. She was told that a mobile number, registered in her name in Mumbai, Byculla, was being used for illegal activities such as gambling and blackmailing, said police reports.

The accused has been identified as Madan Kumar, from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

“During the investigation it was revealed that the accused runs a Customer Service Point (CSP) shop and confessed to using his current bank account to assist the cyber criminals in withdrawing illicit funds,” said Ranjeet Singh, Station house office, Cyber Crime branch.

The SHO added, “He would deduct a commission before handing over the cash to other members of the gang.”

Police found that Madan’s account had received ₹7.80 lakh, which he withdrew with the help of accomplices at the bank. “Further legal action is being taken against him, and proceedings will also be initiated against others involved in the fraud.”

The woman received a call on her landline on July 18 with callers introducing themselves as telecom firm executives, officers said. Later on, a person impersonating as a Mumbai Crime Branch officer made a WhatsApp video call to her.

“There is an arrest warrant because there are four bank accounts in Mumbai in my name, which are being used in Hawala, drug trafficking, online gambling, including funding to terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack from these accounts,” the victim alleged.

She was told that a mobile number, registered in her name in Mumbai, Byculla, was being used for illegal activities such as gambling and blackmailing, said police reports.

She was asked to share financial details to avoid arrest, said police. “On the pretext of a security deposit and promising to return the money after investigation, the cybercriminals forced her to transfer all of her savings. In eight transactions through RTGS, the woman was duped of ₹43.70 lakh,” said cybercrime branch SHO Ranjeet Singh, adding that when she ran out of money, she approached her neighbour, an advocate by profession.

“When she demanded a loan from the advocate, he made her realise it was a fraud,” added SHO Singh.

Police said the accused were pressuring her to send ₹15 lakh more. A case under sections for cheating, cheating by personation, and extortion of the BNS and the IT Act was registered.