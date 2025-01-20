Menu Explore
Man hit by crane in Gr Noida, dies; driver at large

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jan 20, 2025 06:16 AM IST

On Friday evening, the victim, along with his colleagues, was walking close to a turn when a speeding Hydra crane hit him from behind, police said.

A 30-year-old man succumbed to injuries on Saturday after being hit by a speeding Hydra crane in the industrial area of Surajpur, police said on Sunday. Efforts are underway to locate the crane driver, who fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. 

(Representative image) The victim’s colleagues immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (HT Archive)
(Representative image) The victim's colleagues immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (HT Archive)

According to police, the deceased, identified as Gopal Kumar, originally from Hathras, was residing in Surajpur and worked as a factory operator in the area. Surajpur station house officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar said, “On Friday evening, Gopal, along with his colleagues, was walking close to a turn when a speeding Hydra crane hit him from behind. The driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.” 

Gopal’s colleagues immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case has been registered at Surajpur police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint from Gopal’s relative. 

The SHO confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. “Efforts are being made to apprehend the crane driver,” he added. 

According to traffic police data, 1,165 accidents were reported in the district in 2024, resulting in 966 injuries and 462 fatalities. In comparison, 1,176 accidents occurred in 2023, with 858 injuries and 470 deaths. 

