Man jumps to death after being quizzed by missing person’s parents

A 25-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the third floor of a building in Noida’s Sector 39 on Wednesday night, after the family members of a 23-year-old man, who went missing on May 11, called him there to quiz him about the missing man, police said on Friday. On Wednesday night, the family grilled the friend over their son’s disappearance, and some arguments took place. (Representational image)

“The deceased was a native of Bareilly and resided at a rented home in Sarfabad in Sector 39,” said a senior police officer.

“On May 11, Ritik Shrivastava, 23, a resident of Sector 39 locality, went missing from home. Despite an extensive search, his family failed to trace him, and they approached police with a missing person complaint at Sector 39 police station,” said Praveen Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.

“After three days, when Shrivastava’s family came to know that he was residing with his friend in Sarfabad, they called the friend to their home.”

“On Wednesday night, they grilled the friend over their son’s disappearance, and some arguments took place. The man allegedly ran to the terrace of their building and jumped to his death,” said Singh, adding that he was rushed to a hospital but he was declared brought dead.

“We have checked footage from CCTV cameras, where we spotted Shrivastava and his friend together after the missing person FIR was lodged. It is yet to be ascertained why the friend jumped to his death, as Shrivastava is yet to be found,” the officer said.

“Multiple teams were formed to trace Shrivastava, and it came to fore that he was in debt,” said Singh.