Man shoots self after killing woman in Greater Noida’s Dadri

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed a 23-year-old woman after she refused his advances and then shot himself on a busy road in Dadri on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The suspect, Bunty, a resident of Gautampuri colony in Dadri, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police said, adding the woman lived with her family in Railway Road colony in Dadri.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the suspect and the victim were known to each other for some years. “They lived in the same colony till recently and later they shifted to other places,” Pandey said.

The woman’s father, a complainant in the case, said that on Tuesday, the victim and her younger sister had gone to buy some medicines from the market. “When they were returning home, Bunty reached there on a motorcycle and intercepted them. He then got into an argument with my elder daughter over some issue. The suspect suddenly took out a pistol and shot her dead,” he said.

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer, Dadri police station, said the victim collapsed on the road due to injury and then suspect put the gun on his temple and fired a shot, wounding himself critically. “Both the persons received one bullet each in the head. Local people informed the police and a team rushed them to a private hospital where doctors declared the woman dead,” Tripathi said.

The SHO said Bunty was later referred to Noida’s district hospital for treatment. “Primary investigation shows the woman had rejected his advances which led to the incident,” he said.

The woman’s body was sent for a post mortem and its report is awaited, the police said, adding that a case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspect. “We are investigating the matter from all angles,” Tripathi said.