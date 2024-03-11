Man strangulates father-in-law using crepe roll

Noida: On the complaint of Paswan’s son, a case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC at Bisrakh police station and the accused was arrested near Mahagun Mart in Noida. (HT Photo)

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangulating his 65-year-old father-in-law with an elastic crepe roll following an argument in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh on Saturday, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday.

After committing the murder, the suspect, Neetu Singh, laid his father-in-law, Parmeshwar Paswan’s body, on his bed and covered it with a blanket to make it appear as if he was sleeping and nothing was amiss.

The deceased man, originally from Bihar, was living in a rented accommodation with his wife in Bisrakh. His daughter lives with Singh in Ghaziabad. “On Saturday, when Paswan’s wife and daughter went to attend a wedding in Darbhanga, Bihar, Paswan remained at home with Singh,” said inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer of the Bisrakh police station.

The two consumed alcohol together. In the evening, Paswan verbally insulted Singh over some issue, and the latter got aggressive and strangulated him with an elastic crepe roll, the officer said. Singh then laid Paswan’s body in his bed and fled from the scene, the officer added.

“Later at night, Paswan’s son, who lives nearby, visited him to give dinner. He tried to wake him up, assuming he was sleeping. But as he did not get any response, he removed the blanket and was shocked to find Paswan dead with ligature marks around his neck,” said sub-inspector Pramod Kumar, station outpost in-charge of Gaur City 2.

Based on a complaint from Paswan’s son, who the police did not identify, a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bisrakh police station, and Singh was arrested near Mahagun Mart in Noida.

“Singh married Paswan’s daughter 10 years ago. Since then, he frequently argued with his father-in-law, and the same happened on Saturday, too,” said SHO Kumar, adding that further investigation is underway.