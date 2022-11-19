Home / Cities / Noida News / Miscreants barge into Jarcha resident’s home, fire several rounds of bullets

Miscreants barge into Jarcha resident's home, fire several rounds of bullets

Published on Nov 19, 2022 11:25 PM IST

Greater Noida: A resident of Jarcha in Gautam Budh Nagar alleged that miscreants from his village barged into his house and allegedly fired several rounds of bullets to threaten him on Friday night

ByHT Correspondent

Greater Noida: A resident of Jarcha in Gautam Budh Nagar alleged that miscreants from his village barged into his house and allegedly fired several rounds of bullets to threaten him on Friday night. An FIR has been registered against six suspects at the Jarcha police station following a written complaint, police said on Saturday.

According to Nitin Kumar, assistant commissioner of police-2, Greater Noida, the complainant Sumit (goes by the first name) is a resident of Anandpur village under Jarcha police station limits.

“The complainant Sumit alleged that six people — identified as Ashok, Monu, Sanjay, Lucky, Anil and Rajveer — all residents of the same village, barged into his house on Friday night and fired three rounds of bullets. In his complaint, the victim further alleged that the miscreants also assaulted his elderly parents and brother Lalit,” said ACP Kumar.

Sumit gave a written complaint at the police station after which an FIR was registered against the six people named in the complaint under Section 323, 147, 452, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.

“During investigation, it was found that Sumit’s family had a dispute with the suspects since 2019. Two empty cartridges have been recovered from the complainant’s home. However, none of the local residents have so far said that they heard gunshots. Further investigations are underway,” said Gyan Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jarcha police station.

SHO Singh added that the six suspects are being questioned and action will be taken after a thorough probe.

