Mission Shakti: 0.21 million women participate in 7K awareness events in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: Over 0.21 million women have participated in awareness programmes conducted across the Gautam Budh Nagar district since September last year under the Uttar Pradesh government’s Mission Shakti Phase 5.0, police said in a statement on Friday. Mission Shakti centres have been established in all 27 police stations of the commissionerate and intend to function as an integrated women support facilities, offering police assistance, legal counselling, grievance redressal and coordinated support services under one roof. (HT Archive)

The programme, still ongoing, outlines the scale of outreach and enforcement under the ongoing women safety initiative.

According to data shared by the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate, women beat police officers organised 7,015 programmes across village panchayats and wards. During the course, 0.16 million awareness materials were distributed, while 381 complaints resolved on the spot.

Police also conducted 394 counselling sessions, registered 25 FIRs and twoNon-Cognizable Report (NCRs) linked to women-related grievances.

“The outreach focuses on women’s safety, legal rights, self-defence, cyber security and access to grievance redressal mechanisms. Programmes were held regularly in residential societies, schools, colleges, companies, metro stations, bus stands and other public spaces,” said Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh.

Mission Shakti centres have been established in all 27 police stations of the commissionerate and intend to function as an integrated women support facilities, offering police assistance, legal counselling, grievance redressal and coordinated support services under one roof.

In addition, 27 pink booths across the district will provide quicker assistance for complaints, officials said.

Anti-romio squads, designed to curb street harassment, carried out daily checks at various locations, taking action against 643 individuals under Sections 126, 135 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 83 individuals under Section 129 of the BNSS, 12 under the Goonda Act, and 4,005 in other cases.

At school and college level, police conducted 165 awareness programmes, drawing participation from 99,541 students and distributing 92,657 awareness materials. Nearly, 789 short films were screened to raise awareness on social and legal issues, officials added.

Police also identified 837 women affected by domestic violence during field visits. Of these, 791 women were provided counselling or legal assistance. Verification was done for 242 accused released from jail, while 497 summons related to domestic disputes and maintenance cases were served, officials said.

Surveillance has expanded to 216 identified sensitive locations, where 660 CCTV cameras are operational. Police said 280 new cameras have also been installed, with continuous monitoring by police teams and PRV vehicles.

Two ‘Run for Empowerment’ events were also organised in Noida, with around 500 women participating.

“The objective is to ensure access to assistance, grievance redressal and safety-related information across all police station areas,” added the police commissioner.