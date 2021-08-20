Monsoon breaks pause with light rain in Noida

After a spell of 10 days without rain, Noida got 2mm rain on Friday, classified as a “light shower”. It brought the maximum temperature down by around six notches to settle at 31.1°C. The relief is likely to be temporary as weather analysts predict that the dry spell may return after August 23 when meteorological conditions will turn unfavourable for rains.

Weather analysts say that the “break monsoon” condition, which drove the 10-day dry spell, is likely to return as the monsoon trough line, which increases the chance of rain, will likely shift back to the Himalayan foothills depriving the plains of rains soon. However, this too is likely to be temporary.

“Regions will continue receiving rainfall for another few days till August 23 as the low pressure monsoon trough is here. It also ended the break monsoon condition. The mercury will remain below seasons average, however, there are chances of another spell of dry and warm days for three to four days from August 24 onwards as the monsoon trough line will shift back to the Himalayan foothills. The region may thus see a temporary break monsoon condition for a few days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

Noida last recorded received rain on August 9, which was low intensity.

On Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum and minimum temperature of Noida at 31.1°C and 27.7°C against 37.1°C and 28°C a day earlier.

At Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the national Capital region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 32.8°C, a degree below the season’s average and 27.3°C, a degree above season’s average.

The humidity oscillated between 97 and 70%.

“On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32 and 27°C,” said an official from IMD.