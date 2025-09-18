Monsoon-hit roads set to get revamp ahead of UP trade show

Noida Ahead of the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adiyanath for the Uttar Pradesh international trade show in Greater Noida, the Noida authority has decided to focus on beautification of its city, including the monsoon rains-hit roads. On Wednesday, the CEO at a meeting attended by senior officials in Sector 6 directed the civil department to identify potholes-ridden roads and repair before the international event lined up ahead. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On Wednesday, the Noida authority’s entire staff was directed to get ready and coordinate as the two leaders are expected to take part in the 3rd edition of the trade fair to be organised at the Expo Mart from September 25 to 29. “We have directed all departments to work in their respective capacity and address the issues properly ahead of the international event,” said chief executive officer Lokesh M.

As the event is meant to draw visitors from domestic and global destinations, the authority has commenced repairing roads, which are currently in bad shape due to heavy rains during this monsoon season.

All departments including horticulture, health, and civil department among others have been asked to gear up and refurbish the city, particularly the Noida Expressway and all other key areas, said officials.

As per an official letter issued on Wednesday addressing to all additional chief executive officers, general managers and other officials, the CEO has asked them to commence the desired works immediately.

He also directed the horticulture department to pruning of trees and bushes along the Noida Expressway from where the visitors from across the country and foreign will pass through.

Notably, after the heavy rain some patches on the Noida Expressway, Faridabad-Ghaziabad-Noida Expressway, Dadri road and other arterial roads are dug up. As a result, these patches cause traffic snarls.