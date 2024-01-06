NCRTC offers Namo Bharat trains, stations and premises for events, film shoots

Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced a comprehensive policy to rent out NCRTC/Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) premises and its Namo Bharat trains for hosting events, film shootings etc. NCRTC officials said that they have fixed ₹ 2 lakh/hour as booking charges for bookings inside the Namo Bharat trains and inside the RRTS stations. (File)

The officials from NCRTC said that the policy has been put in place and five operational stations in Ghaziabad can be hired on payment of certain charges. The 17km priority section in Ghaziabad has five stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

The NCRTC officials said that they have fixed ₹2 lakh/hour as booking charges for bookings inside the Namo Bharat trains and inside the RRTS stations; ₹3 lakh/hour for booking of both Namo Bharat trains, having design speed of 180kmph, and station; and ₹2.5 lakhs/hour for booking of depots/sites.

“As per the new policy, different sites are now available for short-term hire for film shootings, documentaries, TV commercials, etc. It is also a revenue generating option for NCRTC while it will also add scenic value to the films, ads and documentaries etc. The trains are state-of-art while the surrounding views through elevated corridors will also provide added value to such shoots,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

The officials said that the initiative will be extended to all the 25 stations of the 82km long RRTS project as and when they get functional. The RRTS project has four stations in Delhi and 21 are in jurisdiction of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The RRTS project is aimed to connect three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut through Namo Bharat trains and the entire stretch is likely to get functional by June, 2025.

At present, only the 17km priority section is operational in Ghaziabad after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, 2023.

The trains run for the second 25km stretch from Duhai in Ghaziabad to Meerut (south) is presently on.

“The bookings can also be considered during night hours. The architectural design of RRTS stations and trains makes them exceptional choice for film shootings and even for OTT platforms,” the spokesperson added.

The 82km-long project has about 70km of elevated section while the rest has underground stretches in Delhi and Meerut.

The RRTS stations have drawn inspiration from the vibrant hues of the peacock feather and showcase striking blue and beige tones, extending this captivating palette to their exterior facades.

The stations are spacious, well-lit with natural and artifical lighting. The beige perforated panels and louvres facilitate smooth airflow, adding both aesthetic charm and practical functionality.

The Namo Bharat trains on the other hand represent modernity with sleek aero-dynamic design and studded with host of passenger-centric amenities. The panoramic windows provide tinted panoramic view and seamless travel experience, making them optimal settings for cinematic storytelling.