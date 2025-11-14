New expressway work fast-tracked ahead of Noida airport inauguration

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said that they have fast-tracked the work of 74 km New Expressway project as the Noida International airport is set to commence operations this year. In view of the Noida airport gearing up for inauguration, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all government bodies to expedite connectivity projects as the government is bound to provide multi-modal connectivity from airport to Delhi-NCR towns, said officials. (HT Archive)

In view of the Noida airport gearing up for inauguration, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all government bodies to expedite connectivity projects as the government is bound to provide multi-modal connectivity from airport to Delhi-NCR towns, said officials aware of the development.

“This new greenfield expressway will connect the Ganga Expressway to Noida International Airport to provide seamless smooth travel to thousands of commuters. Out of the 74-km stretch, 20 km falls within Yeida jurisdiction and the rest falls in Bulandshahr district. We have discussed all alignment-related points including underpasses, cuts, entry and exit among others in the meeting to finalise the details,” said UPEIDA’s additional chief executive officer (ADCEO) SP Shahi

On Thursday, in a meeting, the ADCEO Shahi and Yeida’s CEO RK Singh along with other officials, discussed proposed alignment of the 20-km stretch falling within Yeida’s jurisdiction.

Officials said the exact alignment is in the finalisation stage, and detailed design work will begin once it is formally approved.

The greenfield link expressway, planned as a 120-metre-wide corridor, will originate at the 24th kilometre of the Yamuna Expressway near Film City and will stretch up to the 44.3-km point of the Ganga Expressway near Syana in Bulandshahr, said officials.

“The link aims to provide seamless connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh districts—such as Meerut, Bulandshahr, Khurja and Syana—and the upcoming international airport in Jewar,” said a Yeida official aware of the development.

With development in the Yeida region—sector planning, industrial allotments and basic infrastructure—progressing rapidly, both authorities examined how the expressway alignment could integrate smoothly with the existing land-use plan.

Once operational, the link expressway will allow commuters to travel directly from the Ganga Expressway to Noida Airport, improving traffic movement, reducing travel time and strengthening logistics for industries planned along the route.

According to UPEIDA, construction of such expressways generally cost around R 60 crore per kilometre, excluding land costs. The chosen alignment is expected to connect several major highways and interchanges, enhancing regional mobility.