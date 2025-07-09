NHAI can build alternative road above Yamuna embankment road: Nitin Gadkari

Noida Travellers from Delhi could directly access the new road without using the already crowded Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which handles nearly five lakh vehicles daily — with around two lakh entering from DND and others via Chilla border, Kalindi Kunj, and sectors like 15, 16, 18, and 37. (HT Photos)

The national highways authority of India (NHAI) is planning to consider a proposal from the Noida authority and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma to construct an alternative road above Yamuna embankment from Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj to Pari Chowk, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

“Right now, we are executing projects worth ₹1.2 lakh crore in Delhi-NCR. We have already completed work worth ₹60,000 crore, and today Mahesh ji shared his suggestions, which we will consider. We have no shortage of funds,” Gadkari said, addressing a crowd at the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” event near the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

GB Nagar MP Sharma had earlier requested the minister to approve the alternative road, stressing that it is crucial for the airport’s full utilisation.

He noted that travellers from Delhi could directly access the new road without using the already crowded Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which handles nearly five lakh vehicles daily — with around two lakh entering from DND and others via Chilla border, Kalindi Kunj, and sectors like 15, 16, 18, and 37.

Noida CEO Lokesh M also briefed the minister on the need for this parallel route, highlighting rising traffic, rapid real estate growth, and the airport’s expected opening later this year.

In March, the Noida authority board gave in-principle approval to the project, proposed along the Yamuna riverbanks.