NIAL seeks suggestions on rail link to Noida airport in Jewar

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the Uttar Pradesh government agency that is overseeing the construction of the greenfield international airport in Jewar, has sought suggestions from the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) about the alignment of the proposed railway link that will not only connect two railway lines but also provide smooth connectivity to Noida airport that is scheduled to become operational by end-2024, said officials aware of the development. Construction underway at the Noida airport site in Jewar. The airport is scheduled to open by end-2024. (PTI/Archive)

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited is a special purpose vehicle formed by concessionaire Swiss company Zurich International AG to complete the Noida International airport. NIAL has also sought suggestions from the YIAPL on whether the railway station should be underground or above ground, said officials.

YIAPL has also been told to share the route details of the proposed rapid rail that will help in finalising the allignment of the new rail link. The Railways has proposed the alignment of the 61km rail link in such a way so as to maximise connectivity and accessibility to the airport, while minimising impact on existing structures and settlements in both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The Railways last week gave a presentation and suggested connecting the new rail link with the airport’s ground transportation centre through an underground channel.

“Once these suggestions regarding the alignment and station location are shared by YIAPL, NIAL will hand over the details to the Railways for drawing up the detailed project report of this link from Chola in Bulandshahr to Rundhi near Palwal area in Haryana,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

The total rail link length is 98.8km, including the main stretch of 61km, and an additional connectivity link from both Chola and Rundhi stations. The whole line will be built at a cost of around ₹2,400 crore in about three years, once work starts on the ground, said Yeida officials.

The link will have crossing stations at Rundhi, Chandhat, Jewar Khadar, Jewar Airport, Jahangirpur, Bighepur, and Chola, said officials.

Five rail flyovers are proposed to be built to offer a seamless corridor to the existing railway network passing through the two states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It also encompasses 45 minor road crossings and a significant bridge spanning river Yamuna, said Yeida.

The Jewar airport station will be integrated with the terminal for passenger transfer, and the alignment will facilitate connectivity to various key locations, including a multimodal transport hub near Dadri.

The proposed new 61km railway link will connect to the Howrah-New Delhi main line near Chola station in Bulandshahr and to the Delhi-Mumbai main line near Rundhi station near Palwal in Haryana.

After the airport concessionaire submits its report detailing exact coordinates of the route, the Railways will finalize and submit its detailed project report (DPR) for the further progress on this ambitious project.

The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to provide multimodal connectivity from Jewar airport to cities in the Delhi and the National Capital Region and link it to the Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai main lines. Palwal railway station in Haryana is located 27.6km from Jewar airport, while Chola in Bulandshahr is 20km away.