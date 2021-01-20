NMRC conducts online survey to improve last-mile connectivity
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is conducting an online survey and seeking people’s feedback to improve the last mile connectivity and increase its ridership. The survey form is presently available at the NMRC website— www.nmrcnoida.com.
The survey asks commuters to furnish details such as name, profession, boarding station, destination, time of travel, mode of transport for last mile connectivity, among others. It also asks if commuters take personal vehicles, cabs, taxies, e-cycles, e-rickshaws or carpool services to reach the boarding station of their choice. Similarly, the commuters are asked to specify the mode of transport they take to reach their final destination after they leave their arrival station. It also seeks suggestions from commuters for improving transportation to and from the boarding and arrival stations.
Speaking on the matter, Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager, NMRC, said, “The survey data will help us in analysing the situation and improving the facilities. If commuters face problems at last mile connectivity, the NMRC will address the issue,” she said.
The Aqua Line achieved the highest ridership of 11,511 on the January 11 of this year, after resuming services post-lockdown. The daily average ridership of Aqua Line before the lockdown in March, 2020, was 22,758. In December, the average daily ridership stood at 7,915.
Praveen Mishra, executive director, NMRC, said that they recently took the help of Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC) to conduct a study on how to increase Aqua Line’s ridership. “The company has submitted its report. He said that the NMRC has also formed a committee to evaluate the report and take necessary measures. “The report recommended the launch of feeder bus service, seamless connectivity, creation of parking lots, along with a host of other facilities. NMRC board in its next meeting will discuss such issues,” he said.
The NMRC is currently operating the 29.07km-long Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida depot, and consists of 21 elevated stations.
