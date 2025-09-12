NMRC launches DMRC’s QR code on its mobile app

NOIDA: Noida Metro’s QR code will be provided on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Sarthi application for the comfort of the Metro users, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Thursday, adding that similarly, the Delhi Metro’s QR code will also be available on Noida Metro’s mobile application. The NMRC is yet to reveal exact date when the common QR code will become a reality. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Now that we have resolved the QR code availability issue, Noida Metro’s Aqua Line’s QR code will be available on DMRC’s mobile application, and DMRC’s QR code will be on our mobile application. Earlier, if any Aqua Line traveller wanted to book a ticket of Delhi Metro during travel, he had to use their (DMRC) mobile app Sarthi. After the issues worked out between NMRC and DMRC, the QR codes will be available on each other’s application. The user will not have to exit from one application and use another to book a ticket on Blue Line and Aqua Line,” said NMRC’s MD Lokesh M after launching the QR code app at NMRC’s Sector 29 office.

The NMRC said that now after the new development the two software downloads of two applications are not required now.

“Basically the QR codes of Noida and Delhi Metro’s are available on both Metro’s mobile applications. Delhi Metro Sarthi app has been added to our application and vica-versa. On one app two QR codes are available from today onwards for the ease of the passengers. The good news is that we are working out on the softwares so that there will be only one QR code in future to offer more comfort to the users in future,” said Lokesh M.

The NMRC is yet to reveal exact date when the common QR code will become a reality.