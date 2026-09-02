NMRC set to issue tender for Greater Noida West project soon

NOIDA: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Wednesday that it is likely to issue a tender for finalising an agency to commence work on a key project in Greater Noida West. The corridor will have stations at Sectors 61, 70, 122 and 123, besides Greater Noida Sector 4 near Gaur Chowk. (HT Archive)

“We have obtained all the required no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the project paving way for the work to begin at the site. The detailed project report (DPR) is with the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) and the cabinet is expected to give its approval this month,” said Krishna Karunesh, managing director, NMRC, and chief executive officer, Noida authority in a statement.

“Once mandatory approval is done, a tender will be issued to appoint a developer,” he added.

In July, the Public Investment Board (PIB) cleared the proposed 8.4-km elevated corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida West Sector 4. The project, estimated to cost nearly ₹2,000 crore, comprises five stations, is expected to be completed in four years, said officials.

The project is expected to benefit nearly half a million residents of Greater Noida West, who currently have limited public transport options, and largely depend on road-based transport for commuting, said officials.

The corridor will have stations at Sectors 61, 70, 122 and 123, besides Greater Noida Sector 4 near Gaur Chowk. It is expected to provide an alternative to road transport and ease commuting for residents who currently have to pass through the heavily congested Gaur Chowk area, said officials.