No surface parking facility in Sector 62, commuters fined daily for parking on road

Sector 62 of Noida, despite housing several IT offices, colleges and even a prominent city hospital, does not have a public parking facility, in the absence of which people are forced to park on the roadside, running the risk of incurring traffic fines. A Noida authority official said that they are aware of the demands for surface parking at Sector 62 and expediting the process, and hoped to restart the surface parking facility there in a month. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Rakesh Singh, a resident of Indirapuram whose office is located in Block A, Sector 62, was handed a ₹500 fine for parking his car in a no-parking zone outside his office complex on Thursday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“As the parking lot inside the office was full, I had to park outside the office on the roadside, as there is no other valid parking facility available nearby. However, traffic police have issued a fine as well as at least 10 others from the office who had also parked along the road. I come to office daily, so where am I supposed to park my car now?,” said Singh.

Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 77, who also works in Sector 62, noted that most of the office complexes in the area do not have sufficient parking available for all employees.

“Not just offices, even those coming to the private hospital in Sector 62 end up parking on the roadside because the parking lots are full. As roadside parking is not allowed, they are fined by the traffic police. Commuters find themselves in a Catch-22 situation,” said Gupta.

He added that up till last December, Noida authority had authorised surface parking in the area.

“It is only this year that the parking contractors have been removed and the roadside has become a no-parking zone,” said Gupta.

Traffic police personnel said at least 50 no-parking fines are issued on a daily basis in the Sector 62 area.

“We have to fine violations in no-parking zones. While other sectors have authorised surface parking facilities, Sector 62 does not have such a facility, and hence the number of fines here are more,” said Anil Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

A recent RTI (right to information) reply from Noida authority revealed that the body has spent ₹35 crore to hire contractors for surface parking across the city. But the list of contracts issued for various sectors does not include Sector 62.

The RTI was filed by Noida-based social activist Rohit Ranjan in April this year, seeking information about the parking contracts given in Noida between 2024-2026.

In reply to the RTI on May 13, 2024, the Noida Authority said parking contracts have been issued for three clusters in the city at a cost of ₹35 crore for two years.

“Contract of ₹8.5 crore has been issued for cluster 1 which includes sectors 2, 6, 8, 15, 16, 25, 27, 29, 30, 41, 50, 51, 61, and 104, from January 29, 2024 to January 28, 2026. Contract of ₹23.69 crore has been issued for cluster 3, which includes sectors 33, 54, 57, 58, 59, 60, 144, 125, 126, 127, 132 and 135, from March 15, 2024 to March 14, 2026. Contract of ₹2.87 crore has been issued for cluster 8, which includes sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 94, 104 and 120, from January 17, 2024 to January 16, 2026,” the reply said.

When asked about why Sector 62 was left out, senior officials of Noida authority said they scrapped the previous contract after receiving complaints from commuters about contractors overcharging them. The contractors went to court against this and the matter is sub-judice.

“We are aware of the demands for surface parking at Sector 62 and are expediting the process. We hope to restart the surface parking facility there in a month,” said an authority official, asking not to be named.