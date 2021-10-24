Noida: 2 killed, four injured after speeding car hits bus on Yamuna Expressway

Two persons died and four others, including three people from Congo in Central Africa, were injured after a speeding car hit a stationary mini bus stranded along the Yamuna Expressway around 8am on Sunday morning.

The bus, carrying nine tourists -- who had come to Delhi from West Bengal on a vacation two days ago -- was travelling from Agra to Delhi. It broke down on the way due to some technical faults and was stranded at the roadside along the Yamuna Expressway. After the 14-seater bus stopped mid-way, two of the tourists travelling in the bus came out to inspect the issue, and that is when three Congolese nationals -- who had taken the expressway for a ride -- rammed their speeding red Honda Civic car into the bus from behind. The two tourists died in the accident and other passengers in the bus were injured, and all three travelling in the car suffered severe injuries.

The deceased were identified as Swapan Bhattacharya, 56, and Saheb Mandal, 24, police said.

According to the investigation officer, Avesh Malik, one of the injured persons were identified as 18-year-old Sneha Mandal -- sister of one of the deceased -- is in a critical condition. The three injured citizens of Democratic Republic of the Congo were identified as Lucy, 23, John, 25, and Dieumerci, 25. They have been living in a rented accommodation, on student visas, in a high-rise in Greater Noida for the past two years.

“Dieumerci was driving the car at over 110km/hour at the time of the accident. Due to such a high speed, he possibly failed to spot the bus parked adjacent to the road,” Malik said.

We have admitted the injured people to a nearby hospital, police said, adding that Sneha and the three Congolese are undergoing treatment.

“Doctors declared Bhattacharya and Mandal dead on arrival. The car was damaged, and all the three riders were trapped inside. We had to cut the door of the car open to pull them out. The rescue operation took almost half an hour,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Police also said that though they have not found any liquor or intoxicating substance from inside the car, they are checking whether the driver of the car was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“We have received a written complaint from the family of the two deceased. An FIR has been registered against the driver of the car, and his blood sample has been sent for medical examination,” said the official.