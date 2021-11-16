Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: 2 labourers die after basement wall of a four-storey building collapses
noida news

Noida: 2 labourers die after basement wall of a four-storey building collapses

One of the victims was identified as Atum Das (45) -- a resident of West Bengal, and the second person is yet to be identified, said police
The suspects -- a contractor and his aide -- are on the run. (Getty Images)
The suspects -- a contractor and his aide -- are on the run. (Getty Images)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Two men died after a wall collapsed in the basement of a four-storey building in Noida Sector 2 on Monday evening.

One of the victims was identified as Atum Das (45) -- a resident of West Bengal, and the second person is yet to be identified, said police.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the incident took place at Block A in Sector 2 -- under the jurisdiction of Sector 20 police station -- at 8pm on Monday.

“There is a four-storey building in which three workers were engaged in some construction work in the basement. A portion of a wall in the basement suddenly collapsed, in which two workers were injured,” Singh said.

Security guards of the building, and the third worker raised an alarm, and informed the police about the incident. The two injured workers were taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Singh said that a contractor named Rajan had engaged the labourers into the construction works. “Rajan and the third worker have fled the spot. We will register a case soon, and investigate the matter,” he said.

The two bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and reports are awaited, Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out