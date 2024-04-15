Noida: 52-year-old arrested for raping 6-year-old girl

Noida: The Noida Police on Sunday arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly raped a girl, aged 6, in Sector 20 locality on Monday (April 8), said police. A bounty of ₹25,000 was also announced on his head. The man, who works as a daily wager, lives alone at his home and is father to a married daughter who resides in a nearby locality. (Representational image)

“The accused was arrested on Sunday morning following a tip-off when he came to collect his belongings from his home,” said station house officer (Sector 20) DP Shukla.

The man, who works as a daily wager, lives alone at his home. He is father to a married daughter who resides in a nearby locality.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he was residing at his relative’s home to evade arrest all these days.

“After four to five days, when he felt that the police were not searching for him anymore, he came to collect his clothes from his home,” the officer said, adding that it was suspected that he was planning to leave for his native town in Bihar.

The survivor’s parents stated in their complaint that “on Monday evening, when they were away for work, the man who lives next door approached their daughter. She had gone to a nearby temple for ‘prasad’”, said additional DCP (Noida) Manish Kumar Mishra.

The man took the girl to his home and allegedly attempted to rape her.

“When the survivor’s mother returned home from work and found that her daughter was missing, she searched in a nearby locality. She also visited the home of the accused’s daughter as they are originally from the same town, Darbhanga, Bihar. The little girl used to visit their home frequently,” the officer said.

“After an intense search she returned to her house but found that her daughter was back. The minor then revealed her ordeal, saying that ‘bade papa’ took her along to his home when she had gone to the temple for prasad,” added ADCP Mishra.

“The parents then approached the police, and said that their little girl used to play with that man, as they belong to the same town and he lives next to their home,” said station house officer (Sector 20) DP Singh.

On the parents’ complaint, a case of rape under sections 376 (rape), 511(attempting to commit offences) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Sector 20 police station on Tuesday.

As the accused is a neighbour, his name is withheld to protect the survivor’s identity. Further investigations are underway, police said.