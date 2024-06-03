Noida: AC blast triggers fire in garment company, LPG cylinder explodes due to heat

Noida, A short circuit in the air conditioning system of a private company here triggered fire on Monday and an LPG cylinder on the building's third floor also exploded while the firefighting operation was on, officials said. HT Image

No civilian or firefighter suffered any injuries in the episode and both the fires were doused safely, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

The fire broke out on the ground and second floors of a garment manufacturing company named KM Leasing Limited located in Sector 10 here, he said.

"The fire service unit were alerted at 10.03 am about the blaze at a garment and printing company in Sector 10. Taking immediate action on the information, we sent eight vehicles to the spot," Choubey said.

While the fire was almost almost extinguished, an LPG cylinder on the third floor of the building exploded, spreading fire on that floor. The blaze was, however, extinguished quickly, he added.

The CFO said the factory was closed and when its air conditioner was switched on in the morning, a fire broke out due to a short circuit.

"We were not informed in time about the presence of LPG cylinder on the third floor of the building. Our firemen had doused the fire but due to heat, the LPG cylinder on the third floor exploded," Choubey said.

The officer said there were no casualties in the episode.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out in an IT company in Noida's Sector 63 on June 1 due to a blast in the indoor unit of an air conditioner, according to officials.

An "AC blast" generally refers to an explosion or fire involving an air conditioning unit. Such incidents can occur due to various factors, often related to electrical or mechanical failures, according to the officials.

The officials have also urged the general public to not run their ACs continuously for long durations in order to prevent any mishap in extreme hot weather conditions.

