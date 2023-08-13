New Noida master plan approved in board meeting

The Noida authority, during its 210th board meeting on Sunday, approved the draft master plan-2041 for the Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), which will be developed on 21,000 hectares of land to be acquired in Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr. The new Noida authority office under construction in Sector 96 on August 3. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Noida authority has decided to develop this region under the name ‘New Noida’, which will be developed into an industrial hub rather than a residential hub like the existing city of Noida, which spans an area of 16,000 hectares. “We have approved the master plan 2041 for the development of DNGIR, which will have industries on 40% of the land, while 13% will be residential, 18% recreational green, and the remaining land will be earmarked for institutional and mixed-land use,” said Lokesh M chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Aside from that, the authority has approved other decisions concerning group housing and property allottees. But one of the most important and long-awaited decisions is the approval of New Noida.

The Noida authority intends to acquire agricultural land from 60 villages in the neighbouring Bulandshahr district and 20 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar. According to authority officials, Gautam Budh Nagar district has 81 villages.

“The authority will now invite the suggestions and objections to the master plan 2041. We will move the project forward once the suggestions and objections are resolved,” said Lokesh M.

In June 2021, the authority hired the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to draft the master plan. SPA, for its part, has already defined the land usage for Noida’s expansion towards Bulandshahr, which the board has approved.

In another decision, the board approved a proposal allowing the authority to hire an agency to conduct a study and recommend how to de-congest the roads of Noida, Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway, and other nearby areas. According to officials, once the agency is involved and the study is completed, the recommendations will be implemented to provide smooth connectivity to commuters in these cities.

Other decisions approved include filling vacant clerical grade positions in the Noida authority through recruitment, revising the Sector 42 layout in light of land disputes, changing the land uses in Sector 162 and Sector 164 to allow roads in the green belt because some farmers’ objections to land acquisition are delaying road construction work, and revising the fees on issuance of occupancy certificates slightly by changing the fee provision in the building code 2010, hiring a new agency to operate the Sector 94 animal shelter, resolving the 5.5 km Bhangel elevated road issues, and forming a committee to resolve the problems in the Ganga water project.

The board also discussed the recommendations of a central government committee led by former Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant to address issues confronting homebuyers and the real estate sector in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway, and other areas of the state.

“We have discussed the provisions of this committee’s recommendations, and we still need more discussions on all issues related to the real estate sector’s current crisis. Once we have completed all necessary discussions, we will submit the report to the state government,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, and chairman of the Noida authority, who presided over the board meeting.

Box:

Vacant lower grade vacancies in Noida authority will be filled with recruitment Layout of sector 42 has been revised in view of the land disputes

In sector 162 and 164 the land uses has been changed allowing roads in green belt because some farmers objection to land acquisition is delaying the road construction work

The fees on issuance of occupancy certificate has been revised slightly by changing the fee provision in the building code 2010A new agency to be hired for running sector 94 animal shelter

The 5.5 km Bhangel elevated issues related with the budget revision will be resolved

A committee has been formed to resolve issues coming up in the Ganga water project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. ...view detail