Noida authority ropes in IIT-Delhi for structural audit of new office

The Noida authority has announced its collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, to conduct a structural audit of its new building under construction in Sector 96, officials said. The Noida authority initiated the ₹ 477 crore state-of-the-art green building project in Sector 96 in February 2015 (Representative Image)

According to officials, approximately 70% of the project has been completed, and the building is expected to be ready by the end of 2023. If all goes according to plan, the authority may shift its key administrative operations to the new office in January 2024.

“Construction on the Noida authority’s building began in 2015, and due to delays by the contractor, the work has been ongoing. Over the course of eight years, the authority identified some structural safety issues in the building. As a result, we have decided to conduct a structural safety audit in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi,” said Shripal Bhati, deputy general manager of the Noida authority, adding that the audit is expected to be completed within a month.

The authority has requested an estimate of fees from IIT Delhi, which will be finalized within a week.

“Once the structural safety audit reveals any issues with the pillars, beams, basement, or other areas, the authority will address these technical concerns and complete the project. Our goal is to finish the project by the end of this year,” said Bhati.

In October 2022, the authority hired a new contractor to expedite the construction work after the previous contractor caused significant delays.

The Noida authority initiated the ₹477 crore state-of-the-art green building project in Sector 96 in February 2015. Originally scheduled for completion in 2019, the project experienced several missed deadlines.

The plan included the construction of an 18-storey and an 8-storey building. The building will feature a basement with parking space for 1,200 cars. The current authority office, located in Sector 6, is a small two-story building. The completion of the new building will benefit residents and visitors who currently face parking challenges, according to officials.

Once the construction of the new office is completed, the old main administrative office in Sector 6 will be relocated, and all daily operations, including map approvals, property transfers, mortgage permissions, and other civic amenities, will be conducted in the new facility, officials aware of the development said.

