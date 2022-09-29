Noida authority directs Edifice to clear debris from demolition site by November 28

The Noida authority held a meeting with stakeholders of the Supertech twin tower demolition on Wednesday and reviewed the ongoing debris clearance work, exactly one month after the demolition took place. It directed Edifice Engineering, who undertook the demolition exercise to clear the debris by November 28.

The illegally constructed 32-storey twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A were demolished on August 28, following an order from the Supreme Court.

Authority officials informed that the transportation of debris from the twin tower demolition site in Sector 93A will resume from Thursday. The debris management work began on September 11. Officials added that the debris was transported to the construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant in Sector 80. However, the transportation was stopped after just 200 tonnes of the rubble was removed, while the total debris is around 28,000 tonnes.

Noida authority officials also directed Edifice to resume debris clearing work from Thursday.

Mukesh Dhiman, project head, Re Sustainability Ltd (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd), which runs the C&D plant said, “About 200 tonnes of debris will start coming to the plant daily from Thursday. We have increased our manpower and working hours accordingly.”

The Noida authority also discussed the status of the structural audit, reading of the crack gauges installed at the site before and after the demolition, noise pollution and construction of a 900-metre driveway in adjacent Emerald Court, which was altered as part of the twin tower demolition process.

Edifice Engineering informed officials that the debris near ATS Village housing society has been cleared and the glass windows of ATS Village and Emerald Court apartments that broke during the demolition process have been replaced.

Noida authority additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Praveen Mishra, who chaired the review meeting, also directed Edifice to construct the broken boundary wall of ATS Village in accordance with the original design by October 15.

The developer Supertech informed that the post-demolition structural audit of the two societies has been completed and the report would be made available to the Noida authority as well as Central Building Research Institute (CBRI). Reports of visual inspection and crack gauges have been made available to the authority by Edifice. This report will also be sent to the CBRI.

Mishra also asked Edifice to use more smog guns or sprinklers regularly to reduce air pollution concerns. About 150 labourers are working and separating steel bars from concrete at the site. Additionally, Supertech was asked to give a timeline for constructing the 900-metre passage in Emerald Court within the next two days