Fine increased on owners of stray cattle found roaming streets in Noida

To reduce the number of stray cattle, the Noida authority will now levy a heftier fine on cattle owners if their animals are found roaming the streets of Noida. According to officials, cattle owners who left their animals to roam the streets were previously fined ₹5,000, but the drive against stray cattle will now be intensified with an increase in the penalty amount to ₹10,000 on the first violation and ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 on subsequent violations. In the last year, more than 500 cattle found roaming the streets have been captured by the authority, while around 200 people involved have faced action. (HT Photo)

Noida authority officials said that three dedicated teams have been formed to monitor cattle found roaming or spotted on the streets. The teams will be in charge of transporting the cattle to shelter homes and enforcing the rules.

“The penalty has been revised from ₹5,000 imposed previously to ₹10,000 on the first offence, ₹15,000 on the second offence and ₹20,000 for the third offence. The initiative was launched in response to the growing stray cattle population that causes traffic congestion and even road accidents,” said Noida authority deputy general manager SP Singh

“The recovered cattle will be relocated to cow shelters in the city. The teams have been instructed to sensitise people about the revised rules and o not let their cattle lose,” said Singh, adding, “Previously, we used to impose ₹5,000 as a penalty and let offenders give in writing that they would abide by the rules in the future. This, however, will not happen.”

Currently, the Noida authority has two cow shelters and one animal shelter where stray cattle and animals are taken. The cow shelter built in Sector 135 has a capacity of 700 cows, while another facility in Sector 14 A has a capacity of 1,000 animals. The third facility, an animal shelter run by a private firm in Sector 94 A, can house approximately 1,300 cattle.