Noida authority sends updated plan to clean Kondli drain

Noida:

The Noida authority has submitted an updated plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to clean Kondli drain — a major source contributing to the pollution of River Yamuna.

It passes through multiple residential sectors in Noida, leaving behind a trail of stink and fumes. The officials said that the work must be done on priority.

The authority’s nine-point action plan asserts that it would take at least three years to completely de-silt the Kondli drain by building six artificially constructed wetlands along it. This would clean it naturally and ensure that untreated sewage is not discharged into it. Officials said the first wetland will be ready by June 2021.

We have inspected 69 residential high-rises to check if their respective sewage treatment plants (STPs) are working, of which, over 30 were served show-cause notices for either defunct or improper functioning STPs, they said.

Some 95 residential high-rises would be inspected to ensure that they do not leak untreated sewage into the drains. 104 public toilets and 56 community toilets have been constructed and strengthening of the existing sewage network in the city is underway.

“Kondli drain is our priority, and we have expedited the work to clean it soon. We have also decided to build 7 wetlands (artificial) across 17 kilometre along the drain, of which, the first will be experimental and pilot — through which we will analyse its effectiveness by ensuring if the biochemical oxygen demand of the drain water is reduced. An MoU with the irrigation department has been signed for the same, and work for the first wetland will be done by June. If the biological oxygen demand (BOD) reduces, then we will construct more,” said RP Singh, DGM, Water and Sewer Department (Noida authority).

The action plan also includes strengthening of the existing sewage network in the next two years, and channelising and connecting 30 drains with the main sewer lines — that illegally carry sewage into the Kondli drain — in three years.

“The proposal of strengthening of the existing sewage network amounting to ₹19.77 crores have been submitted, and the same are to be executed on a priority basis. It might take around two years,” said the updated action plan, dated February 15.

The 40-year-old and 20-kilometre-long Kondli drain originates from Delhi’s Kondli village. It enters Noida (via Ghaziabad) near Hari Darshan police post in Sector 11 and submerges into River Yamuna near Chak Mangrola in Sector 168 after travelling 17 kilometre — Sector 11, Sector 12, Sector 22, Sector 50, Sector 92 and Sector 168 — in the Noida region.

Noida resident and environment activist Abhisht Kusum Gupta had initiated the legal battle to clean the Kondli drain in November 2018. “It seems that the Noida authority is finally working, and this city will soon get rid of the 40-year-old menace, which will benefit the residents and the environment,” Gupta said.

According to the authority, the estimated sewage generation in Noida is 216-million-litre PER day, of which, only 152-million-litre is treated, while the remaining 64-million-litre untreated effluent flows through the Kondli drain and goes into River Yamuna.