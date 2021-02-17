IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida authority sends updated plan to clean Kondli drain
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority sends updated plan to clean Kondli drain

Noida: The Noida authority has submitted an updated plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to clean Kondli drain — a major source contributing to the pollution of River Yamuna
READ FULL STORY
By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:14 PM IST

Noida:

The Noida authority has submitted an updated plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to clean Kondli drain — a major source contributing to the pollution of River Yamuna.

It passes through multiple residential sectors in Noida, leaving behind a trail of stink and fumes. The officials said that the work must be done on priority.

The authority’s nine-point action plan asserts that it would take at least three years to completely de-silt the Kondli drain by building six artificially constructed wetlands along it. This would clean it naturally and ensure that untreated sewage is not discharged into it. Officials said the first wetland will be ready by June 2021.

We have inspected 69 residential high-rises to check if their respective sewage treatment plants (STPs) are working, of which, over 30 were served show-cause notices for either defunct or improper functioning STPs, they said.

Some 95 residential high-rises would be inspected to ensure that they do not leak untreated sewage into the drains. 104 public toilets and 56 community toilets have been constructed and strengthening of the existing sewage network in the city is underway.

“Kondli drain is our priority, and we have expedited the work to clean it soon. We have also decided to build 7 wetlands (artificial) across 17 kilometre along the drain, of which, the first will be experimental and pilot — through which we will analyse its effectiveness by ensuring if the biochemical oxygen demand of the drain water is reduced. An MoU with the irrigation department has been signed for the same, and work for the first wetland will be done by June. If the biological oxygen demand (BOD) reduces, then we will construct more,” said RP Singh, DGM, Water and Sewer Department (Noida authority).

The action plan also includes strengthening of the existing sewage network in the next two years, and channelising and connecting 30 drains with the main sewer lines — that illegally carry sewage into the Kondli drain — in three years.

“The proposal of strengthening of the existing sewage network amounting to 19.77 crores have been submitted, and the same are to be executed on a priority basis. It might take around two years,” said the updated action plan, dated February 15.

The 40-year-old and 20-kilometre-long Kondli drain originates from Delhi’s Kondli village. It enters Noida (via Ghaziabad) near Hari Darshan police post in Sector 11 and submerges into River Yamuna near Chak Mangrola in Sector 168 after travelling 17 kilometre — Sector 11, Sector 12, Sector 22, Sector 50, Sector 92 and Sector 168 — in the Noida region.

Noida resident and environment activist Abhisht Kusum Gupta had initiated the legal battle to clean the Kondli drain in November 2018. “It seems that the Noida authority is finally working, and this city will soon get rid of the 40-year-old menace, which will benefit the residents and the environment,” Gupta said.

According to the authority, the estimated sewage generation in Noida is 216-million-litre PER day, of which, only 152-million-litre is treated, while the remaining 64-million-litre untreated effluent flows through the Kondli drain and goes into River Yamuna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority allows subdivision of industrial plots

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
NOIDA: The subdivision of industrial plots has been allowed in Noida after the Uttar Pradesh government gave its green signal for it following demands from the stakeholders, authority officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida to hold water court to settle dues

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The Greater Noida Authority will organise a dedicated court for industrial unit owners to settle water bill dues on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: Rates reduced for map clearances in Modinagar, Muradnagar and Loni

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Wednesday said that they have reduced the rates for map clearances in areas such as Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar, which they said will pave the way for more planned development
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority sends updated plan to clean Kondli drain

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Noida: The Noida authority has submitted an updated plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to clean Kondli drain — a major source contributing to the pollution of River Yamuna
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Teenagers held for murder of 10-year-old boy in Noida

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Noida: Two boys aged 13 and 14 years were detained by the Noida police on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy in October last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four persons arrested for administering Covid vaccine illegally

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Police arrested four persons for allegedly administering a Covid-19 vaccine to 18 people illegally in a Dadri pathology laboratory on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ahead of ‘Rail Roko’, Tikait says farmers ready to suffer loss of one crop

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Leaders of the anti-farm law protest on Wednesday said they will go ahead with the plan to disrupt trains in the country on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Will raise farmer issues in West Bengal, says Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday reiterated his stand to hold panchayats in poll-bound West Bengal and said that he will raise issues of farmers there
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

More waste recycle plants planned in Noida

By Vinod Rajput
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:23 PM IST
NOIDA: Three more waste-to-compost plants and seven bio-methanisation plants are going to be set up in residential areas of Noida to treat waste at source, said authority officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad plans one more mop-up Covid vaccination round for health-care workers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The district health department, which is struggling to improve turnout for Covid-19 vaccination, has decided to conduct an additional mop-up round on February 19 for 5,371 health-care workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The premises were also sealed after it was ascertained that 18 people were administered the unauthorised vaccine, said the district health department.(Getty Images/ Representative)
The premises were also sealed after it was ascertained that 18 people were administered the unauthorised vaccine, said the district health department.(Getty Images/ Representative)
noida news

5 of private lab in Noida detained for ‘unauthorised’ Covid vaccine

By Shafaque Alam, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:41 AM IST
Currently, only two Covid-19 vaccines are approved for use in India -- the Covidshield vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and the Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

DPR of Heritage City project likely to be ready by May

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has finalised CBRE South Asia as consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for ‘Heritage City’, an urban zone to be developed at Raya in Mathura
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man acquitted of rape after complainant retracts

By Kapil Datta, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday acquitted a man after the complainant said she had lodged a false rape case in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents slip anti-stress pills into dog food to calm strays

By Kushagra Dixit, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
With incidents of dogs biting people, residents of Noida sector 34 said they were slipping anti-stress medicines into food for stray canines
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Liquor smugglers arrested in Greater Noida west

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Noida: Police arrested two men for allegedly smuggling liquor in Greater Noida West on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP