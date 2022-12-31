Noida authority to carry out survey to identify illegal constructions in flats

The Noida authority on Saturday said it has decided to start a drive against homeowners who have carried out illegal constructions in their flats in sectors 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 33, 34 and 37.

The authority will carry out a survey in each sector within the next 15 days to figure out the scale of violations of building bylaws and then issue notices to all such homeowners.

“The survey will establish the amount of illegal construction and violations of urban town planning rules. After the survey, we will issue notices to each violator asking them to raze the construction on their own. If they will not raze the illegal construction despite notice of 15 days, then we will demolish the illegal construction,” said Vijay Rawal, project engineer of the Noida authority.

“We will also recover the cost involved in removing the illegal structures. So, we advise violators to remove illegal structures at the earliest,” he added.

The decision comes after multiple complaints were filed against illegal constructions in common areas causing inconvenience to residents.

Apartment owners often build rooms on their balconies, concrete structures in setback areas, open spaces or parking areas, said officials.

The urban town planning department of the authority said that such violations hinder rescue operations during fire incidents.

“The Noida authority should strictly implement the town planning rules and act tough against offenders. Merely issuing notices will not serve the purpose until stern action is taken,” said PS Jain, president of confederation of Delhi-National Capital Region residents’ welfare association, an umbrella body.

