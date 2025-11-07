Noida authority to fund two new centres of excellence at Gautam Budhha University

NOIDA: The Noida authority said on Thursday that it will fund two new centres of excellence at Gautam Buddha University (GBU) — one for semiconductor research and technology, and the other for drug discovery for cancer and other developmental projects. The GBU team will also provide feedback from relevant stakeholders and clarity on the revenue model to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of the initiative. (HT Archive)

“Centre for Semicon Research and Technology (CSRT) will focus on cutting-edge research and innovation in the critical field of Semiconductor technology. Centre for drug discovery and development will be a specialised facility with an initial focus on research related to cancer treatment and novel drug development in Biotechnology. This collaboration is poised to be a game-changer in establishing the Noida area as a premier R&D centre, fostering innovation, and creating high-skill job opportunities,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

The Authority will provide grants to establish the centres, the GBU will be responsible for setting them up and managing operations, said officials.

Private firms seeking to use the facilities will pay a user fee. This project will not only create jobs but also play a key role in research for cancer and technology innovation in the country, they added,

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given go ahead for the project as it holds potential to create opportunities in the field of pharma and technology, said officials.

“We discussed the project with the CM who asked us to work on it. In line with this, the authority directed the Gautam Buddha University to prepare a concept about the same. We discussed the project with the team of GBU on Thursday and directed them to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) enabling us to take this ambitious project to the next stage,” the CEO said.

Citing a centre of excellence in Bengaluru, where the industry experts and those who are into research can seek help, he said, similarly, “we can establish a centre of excellence in GBU with the funding from the Noida authority”.

The centre of excellence will include semiconductor fabrication work in the national level lab and also advance stage research for cancer will become a reality in this project.

“Our technology and pharma graduates and also those students who are doing or have done PhD can get opportunities at this centre of excellence,” he added.

The Noida authority and the GBU has also signed an agreement, in principle, to collaborate on establishing the two major Centres of Excellence at the GBU campus.

The GBU team will also provide feedback from relevant stakeholders and clarity on the revenue model to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of the initiative.

The Authority is yet to finalise the exact funding for this project. “Funding will be done in phases as per the requirement. Once the GBU will prepare the final DPR, and we will finalise the same, initial funding will be provided for this project,” said Lokesh M.